Paul J. Gruessner, 90, of Manchester, the husband of Joan A. (Quinn) Gruessner died Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at his home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday July 31st at 12:30 p.m. at St. Bartholomew Church 736 Middle Turnpike East, Manchester followed by burial in St. James Cemetery. The John F. Tierney Funeral Home, Manchester has care of the arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.tierneyfuneralhome.com