Paul Randazzo 88 of Crystal River Florida passed away on August 14, 2020. Randazzo was the son of the late Salvatore and Pauline Randazzo of Wethersfield CT. He graduated from Buckley High School in Hartford CT where he played football and baseball. Buckley is where met his wife Joann and got married in 1954. Mr. Randazzo was an Air Force Veteran and an air traffic controller during his time of service. He was stationed in Arizona, Mississippi, with the last two years in North Africa, French Morocco Casablanca. Paul enjoyed being a traffic controller and on one occasion he had to handle 11 emergencies on one of his shifts in the tower. After his return home, he got a job with Northeast Utilities, which lasted 41 years. He retired as a field supervisor in distribution. Paul and his wife Joann (Tassistro) retired the exact same day and decided to move to Florida. He was a life member of the Knights of Columbus 3rd degree council #6168 of Lecanto FL. In addition, Paul was a 4th-degree member assembly #1547 where he was a member of the color guard until health problems. Paul enjoyed most sports especially baseball, which he played even in the service where he was a catcher on the team. He is survived by his wife Joann of 66 years, Son James Randazzo of South Windsor CT, two daughters Faith Pinkerton, husband Tad of Renton, WA, Paula Raimondo husband Michael of St Johns, FL, daughter in law Lorretta Randazzo of Amston CT. He also leaves eight grandchildren Stephanie, Michael, Jacob, Shannon, Benjamin, Samantha, Riley, and Avery. Two great-grandchildren Gabriel and Keiran. Paul was predeceased in death by his son Thomas Randazzo, twin brother Sebastian Randazzo, his sister Angeline Barone, and great-grandson Mason.



