Paul J. Tranchina
Paul J. Tranchina, 90, of South Windsor, beloved husband of 65 years to Josephine (Zocco) Tranchina, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Hartford Hospital. Born in Hartford, the son of the late Frank and Mary Tranchina, he grew up and lived in Hartford before moving to South Windsor over 56 years ago. Paul was a graduate of A. I. Prince Technical School in Hartford in 1947. He proudly served his country in the U. S. Air Force during the Korean War. Prior to his retirement in 1995, Paul owned and operated Serv-All Electric Company in South Windsor for decades. Paul enjoyed spending time with his family and frequent visits with his brother. He loved reminiscing about his childhood in the Front Street area of Hartford. His love of good food and his sense of humor will be remembered by all who knew him. In addition to his loving wife, he is survived by his children, Paul Tranchina and his wife Judy of Mystic, Marie Levenson and her husband Donald of Mystic, and Laura Fitzgerald and her husband Scott of Naugatuck; four grandchildren, Elaina, Nicholas, Kaylee, and Tara; his brother, Frank Tranchina and his wife Paula of Portland, and several nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Paul's memory may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131. Due to COVID-19, funeral services and burial are private. Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home in South Windsor is caring for the arrangements. For online condolences and guest book, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com

Published in Hartford Courant on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home
419 Buckland Road
South Windsor, CT 06074-3709
(860) 644-2940
October 4, 2020
Our sincere sympathies for your loss.
Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home
