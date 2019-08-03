Home

More Obituaries for Paul Dignoti
Paul Joseph Dignoti Jr.

Paul Joseph Dignoti Jr. Obituary
Paul Dignoti, Jr., 84 of Glastonbury, lost his life to Alzheimer's on July 27, 2019. He was born in Hartford a son of the late Paul and Mary (Preston) Dignoti and attended Hartford High School. Paul joined the Air Force faithfully serving his country for four years, serving two years in Iwo Jima, Japan. He finished his tour of duty in Plattsburg, NY. He was predeceased by his wife Barbara (May) Dignoti and his first wife Margaret (Higgins) Dignoti. He is survived by his three sons, Paul Dignoti of Hartford, Robert Dignoti of Glastonbury and Donald "DJ" Dignoti of Southington, his sisters Josephine Pendergast of Garland, Texas and Lucille Lindquist of Hoschton, GA, his brother Salvatore Dignoti of Boston, MA, one granddaughter Gabrielle Dignoti, one great-granddaughter Jaylene Dignoti, one niece and four nephews. At the request of the deceased, services are private. Memorial contributions may be made to the , 200 Executive Blvd Suite #4b, Southington, CT 06489 or a . Benjamin J. Callahan, 318 Burnside Avenue, East Hartford are entrusted with his arrangements.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Aug. 3, 2019
