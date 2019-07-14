Paul K. Junkmann Sr. of 128 Saybrook Road, Essex CT. died peacefully on May 11th 2019 under Hospice care at Essex Meadows in Essex. He was born to Gerhard W. and Freda (Konkoe) Junkmann of Pioneer Iowa, Feb 4th 1940. He had a happy childhood raised on the family farm with sister Marguerite Cassen (Fort Dodge IA) and his predeceased brother Mervin (Stub) Junkmann. His education began by riding his pony to a one-room school house, Pioneer Elementary (1-8). Then Gilmore City High school where he graduated with a four-year football scholarship to Upper Iowa University in Fayette IA. He completed his education with a Bachelor of Science Degree and a Business Major. Before retirement, Paul worked for 40 years in the Engineering Dept, with a variety of companies: Collins Radio Company in Cedar Rapids, Ia., United Technology in Hartford, CT and Belcan in East Hartford, CT. He leaves his wife of fifty-eight years, Mary E. (Goodrich) Junkmann and their children: Joan Marie (Essex CT), Paul K. Jr. and wife, Lynn (Clarksville TN) and Michael W. (Essex CT). A Memorial Mass will be held July 20th at Our Lady of Sorrows Church, 14 Prospect St. Essex CT at 5:30 pm. Preceding Mass will be a Holy hour from 4-5 pm. A Rosary will be led by the Third Order of Mary at 4:30 pm. Following Mass there will be a dinner served in Murtha Hall. For full obituary, please go to www.legacy.com/obituaries/name/paul-junkmann-obituary Published in The Hartford Courant on July 14, 2019