Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
807 Bloomfield Avenue
Windsor, CT 06095
860-688-2200
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
807 Bloomfield Avenue
Windsor, CT 06095
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
12:00 PM
12:00 PM
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
807 Bloomfield Avenue
Windsor, CT 06095
Paul Kramarenko, 63, of Enfield, beloved husband of the late Christine Kramarenko, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 28, 2019. He is survived by his mother Pola Kramarenko; his sons, Peter, Michael and Paul Kramarenko; and his sister Maria Matiasz and her husband Nestor. A funeral service will be held at 12 PM Thursday, October 3 at the Carmon Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Ave Windsor followed by burial in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Hartford. His family will receive friends prior to the service from 11 AM to 12 PM. For online condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Oct. 1, 2019
