Home

POWERED BY

Services
Della Vecchia Funeral Home
211 North Main Street
Southington, CT 06489
860-628-2293
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Della Vecchia Funeral Home
211 North Main Street
Southington, CT 06489
View Map
Service
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
7:00 PM
Della Vecchia Funeral Home
211 North Main Street
Southington, CT 06489
View Map

Paul L. Bernatchy


1963 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul L. Bernatchy Obituary
Paul Louis Bernatchy, 56, of Southington, passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at home. He was the son of the late Dorothy Rose (Kern) Bernatchy and Paul Nelson Bernatchy. He was born on June 21, 1963 in New Britain, CT. Paul was a graduate of Southington High School Class of 1981, and graduate of Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. He was employed by Southington Burger King for 40 years. He is survived by three siblings, brother Bruce Bernatchy and partner Julie Lukasik of Springfield, MA; sisters: Barbara Laius of Southington, and Ruth Bernatchy Benham and her husband Richard of Plantsville; and sister-in-law Lucy Bernatchy. His five beloved nieces and one nephew: Amanda Bernatchy, Alyssa Bernatchy, Alexis Bernatchy Lamoureux and nephew Nicholas Benham and niece Lauren Laius. Calling hours will be held on Friday, March 13th from 4-7 pm with a service at 7 pm at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home at 211 N. Main St., Southington. Burial will be private at St. Thomas Cemetery. Donations may be made in his memory to The , PO Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005. For online condolences and directions, please visit www.dellavecchiafh.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Della Vecchia Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -