Paul Langlois

Paul Langlois Obituary
Paul MacLaren Langlois, 79, died peacefully on March 2, 2020 at Concord Hospital Hospice Unit surrounded by his loving family. Born on March 18, 1940, in Springfield, MA, he is survived by his wife of 32 years, Phyllis (DeBolt) Langlois of Deerfield, NH; his sons, Douglas Langlois, James Langlois, Robert Hayes, Christian Hayes, and Marcus Hayes. He is also survived by his sister Elizabeth Hazen, twelve grandchildren and one great-grandchild. An active member in the United Church of Christ in Enfield CT, enjoyed many outdoor activities with friends and family. His true passion in life was to help other people whenever he could. He was a proud veteran of the United States Navy serving aboard the USS Taylor during the Vietnam War. A Service of Remembrance, Thanksgiving, and Celebration of Life, will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 11 AM at the Deerfield Community Church, 15 Church St., Deerfield NH. An open reception will follow at 12:30 PM. Interment with military honors will be held on Monday, March 16, 2020 at 11 AM at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, Boscawen NH. Brewitt Funeral Service is assisting the family. A detailed obituary can be read at www.brewittfuneralhome.com . Donations may be made in his memory to Church World Service, P.O. Box 968, Elkhart IN 46515 or cwsglobal.org/ways-to-give
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 8, 2020
