Hartford Courant Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home
419 Buckland Road
South Windsor, CT 06074-3709
(860) 644-2940
Memorial service
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Wapping Community Church
1790 Ellington Road
South Windsor, CT
View Map
Burial
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
State Veterans Cemetery
317 Bow Lane
Middletown, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Ewing
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul M. Ewing

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ewing Paul M. [email protected] Paul M. Ewing, 92, of South Windsor, passed away on April 23, 2019. A memorial service will be held June 21st at 10 am - Wapping Community Church, 1790 Ellington Road – South Windsor, CT. Burial with military honors will be at 2 pm – State Veterans Cemetery, 317 Bow Lane – Middletown, CT 06457. Memorial donations may be made to Camp Quinipet, PO Box 549 – Shelter Island Heights, NY 11965 or Wapping Community Church, 1790 Ellington Road – South Windsor, CT 06074. Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home in South Windsor has care of the arrangements. Please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com for online condolences. SOUTH WINDSOR
Published in The Hartford Courant on June 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home
Download Now