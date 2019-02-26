Paul Michael Lombardo, 97, longtime resident of Rocky Hill passed away peacefully on February 23, 2019 at Saint Francis Hospital. He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 75 years, Eleanor E. Lombardo. Paul, born to Sebastian and Concetta (Romano) Lombardo on December 18, 1921, grew up on what was formerly known as Front Street in Hartford.Paul proudly served as a PFC in the Army's 612th Ordnance Battalion in WWII from 1942 to 1945. He was a Charter Member and past Commander (1962-1963) of the VFW Post 2138 in Rocky Hill. Paul was a loving husband, devoted father, grandfather and great-grandfather. His greatest joy in life was sharing love and laughter with his family. He was predeceased by his son, Paul M. Lombardo, Jr; three brothers, Joseph, Salvatore and John Lombardo; his sister Mary Baj; son-in-law, Brian McGrath and great-granddaughter Jayden Lombardo.He is survived by his devoted daughter Patricia McGrath of Ellington, his son Michael Lombardo and his wife Laurie of Florida, his grandchildren Paula and Sam Keltos, Angela and Dan Montgomery, James and Nicole McGrath, Amber Lombardo and Michael Lombardo II; and 6 great-grandchildren Nathan, Juliana, Makayla, Brian, Neela and Dominic and many nieces and nephews. A special thanks to Karen Mazzarella, companion and caretaker for many years. A celebration of life will be held on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at the Rose Hill Funeral Home, 580 Elm St., Rocky Hill. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Memorial Park, Rocky Hill. Family and friends may call at the funeral home from 9:30-11:00am, just prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Paul M. Lombardo, Sr. online to the VA Medical Centers at www.volunteer.va.gov. Please share an online expression of sympathy at www.rosehillfuneralhomes.com.





