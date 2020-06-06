Paul Lawrence Mastropolo, M.D., 73, of Bristol, died peacefully in his home the morning of Saturday, May 30. A beloved husband, father, and grandfather, Paul put his family first at every opportunity. He moved to Bristol, Connecticut in the early eighties to make a home with his wife and daughters, close enough to work that he could come home every day for lunch. Though deeply passionate about many things-including the practice of medicine and his several hobbies-Paul loved his family above all else. His vibrant spirit will be missed beyond words. Paul was born in Bronx, New York in 1946 to Mary and John Mastropolo, one of four siblings. He was educated at Archbishop Stepinac Highschool, where he played baseball and basketball; at Georgetown University as an undergraduate; and at Georgetown Medical School. He served as a resident at St. Vincent's hospital in New York City; as a Cardiology Fellow at St. Louis University Hospital, and at St. Francis Hospital in Hartford; as Chief of the Division of Cardiology at the Veteran's Medical Center in Newington; and as an Assistant Professor of Medicine at the University of Connecticut before establishing a private practice in Bristol that he maintained independently until his retirement. Paul was an active member of the Bristol community and a lifelong student of sports and music. He played on the Bristol Hospital softball team for many years. Later in life he became an avid golfer and continued to challenge his opponents up until just six months before his death. He played saxophone in the Bristol Brass and Wind Ensemble for many years. Somewhat limited due to his recent illness, he cultivated lower-impact hobbies: cooking, sketching, reading, chess, and playing harmonica for his baby granddaughter. Paul was predeceased by his beloved wife Laurie, as well as his parents and two brothers, John Jr. and Peter. He is survived by his daughter, Lia Mastropolo, her husband Ken Shepard, and granddaughter Camille Shepard, of Philadelphia; his daughter Anna Mastropolo, of New Haven; and his sister, Joan Lasala and her husband Steve Lasala, of Bronxville, NY. A celebration of Paul's life will be held at a future date. In the interim, a memorial website is being created to share photos, memories, and plans for a future in-person event. Please join us in sharing your memories of Paul at paulmastropolo.com, and check back in the coming weeks as the website grows. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Civil Liberties Union, Feeding America, or to Barnes Nature Center in Bristol.
Published in Hartford Courant from Jun. 6 to Jun. 8, 2020.