Paul "Paulie" P. DellaRosa, 91, of East Hartford, beloved husband for 67 years of Diana (Pennisi) DellaRosa, entered into eternal life on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. Born in New Haven on October 21, 1928, he was the son of the late Louis and Anne (Maturo) DellaRosa. Paul was a 1946 graduate of Hillhouse High School in New Haven and served proudly in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Paul was the former owner and operator of Park Way Restaurant in Manchester, where he worked tirelessly every day. He was a longtime faithful communicant of St. Rose Church in East Hartford. Paul enjoyed bowling and was an avid fan of the New York Yankees and UCONN Women's basketball team. More than anything, he was a devoted family man who would help anyone in need, especially his relatives. A loving husband, father and grandfather, Paul will be forever missed by his wife Diana; two children, Steve DellaRosa of East Hartford, with whom he made his home, and Paula Durao and her husband Victor of East Berlin; and his three adored grandsons, Christopher Antonio Durao and his fiancée Sarah Smith of Manchester, Scott Vincent Durao and his fiancée Caitlin Brennan of Middletown, and Benjamin Paul Durao of Cromwell; as well as several nieces, nephews, and dear friends. Along with his parents, he was predeceased by two sisters, Maryanne Pacelli and Lorry Withington. Due to the current health crisis, funeral services and burial with military honors in Silver Lane Cemetery will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Paul's honor may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 200 Executive Blvd., Suite 4B, Southington, CT 06489. Paul's family would like to extend their sincere gratitude and appreciation to Paul's special caregiver, John Caldwell and the entire staff at Avery Heights Rehabilitation Center in Hartford for their professionalism, care, love, and compassion given to Paul and his entire family. The D'Esopo-East Hartford Memorial Chapel, 30 Carter Street, East Hartford has been entrusted with the care of the funeral arrangements. To share a memory of Paul, please visit www.desopoeh.com.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 17, 2020.