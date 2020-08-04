1/1
Paul P. Secon
Paul Patrick Secon, 57, of Manchester, passed away on July 30, 2020. Paul was born on June 25, 1963 in Hartford, CT, and was raised in Wethersfield, CT. Paul was a proud graduate of Johnson & Wales University, and spent many years on Martha's Vineyard honing his craft as a chef. Paul was predeceased by his parents, Garrett E. Secon and Karen D. Secon, his brother Gregory D. Secon, and grandparents, Ernest & Evelyn Delesdernier and Edward & Katherine Secon. He leaves to mourn his passing sister Susan S. Skoglund (Tom) and their children Matthew and Amanda; sister Peggy A. McNeff (Larry) and their son Sean (Shaina), their children Colin & Madison McNeff; and sister-in-law Kirstin Secon. Paul also leaves behind his special aunt and uncle, Robert and Carole Carter, Aunt Joyce Hall, and Aunt Susan (Bill) Hawley, and many beloved cousins. A lover of guitar music, Paul often chatted about or was reading about his favorite musicians. He was also a friend of Bill, a history buff, and would relish a good political discussion. A celebration of Paul's life will be held at a later date. Donations may be made to Wounded Warrior Project or a charity of your choice.

Published in Hartford Courant on Aug. 4, 2020.
