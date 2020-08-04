Paul Patrick Secon, 57, of Manchester, passed away on July 30, 2020. Paul was born on June 25, 1963 in Hartford, CT, and was raised in Wethersfield, CT. Paul was a proud graduate of Johnson & Wales University, and spent many years on Martha's Vineyard honing his craft as a chef. Paul was predeceased by his parents, Garrett E. Secon and Karen D. Secon, his brother Gregory D. Secon, and grandparents, Ernest & Evelyn Delesdernier and Edward & Katherine Secon. He leaves to mourn his passing sister Susan S. Skoglund (Tom) and their children Matthew and Amanda; sister Peggy A. McNeff (Larry) and their son Sean (Shaina), their children Colin & Madison McNeff; and sister-in-law Kirstin Secon. Paul also leaves behind his special aunt and uncle, Robert and Carole Carter, Aunt Joyce Hall, and Aunt Susan (Bill) Hawley, and many beloved cousins. A lover of guitar music, Paul often chatted about or was reading about his favorite musicians. He was also a friend of Bill, a history buff, and would relish a good political discussion. A celebration of Paul's life will be held at a later date. Donations may be made to Wounded Warrior Project
or a charity of your choice
.