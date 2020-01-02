Home

Farrell Funeral Home
110 Franklin Square
New Britain, CT 06051-2607
(860) 225-8464
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Church of Jesus Christ Latter-Day Saints
1000 Mountain Road
Bloomfield, CT
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
2:00 PM
Church of Jesus Christ Latter-Day Saints
1000 Mountain Road
Bloomfield, CT
Paul Perreault, 83, of New Britain, died Wednesday (Dec. 18, 2019) at the Hospital of Central CT in New Britain. Born in Fort Kent, ME, he lived 17 years in Florida, and most of his life in New Britain. He spent his career as a self-employed tree surgeon, enjoyed hunting, woodworking, had served in the U.S. Marines and was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ Latter-Day Saints. Paul is survived by his wife Rachel (Poudrier) Cote Perreault; their children: Paul Perreault, Jr, Daniel Perreault, Tammy Perreault, Paula Perreault, Lori Perreault, Jeff and his wife, Roxann Cote, Sharon and her husband Kim Merritt, Brenda and her husband Timothy Green, and Lisa and her husband Bart Pascoal; two sisters, Doris Pelletier and Elaine Marin; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a son, Glen Perreault. Funeral services will be held Saturday (Jan. 4, 2020) at 2:00 P.M. at the Church of Jesus Christ Latter-Day Saints 1000 Mountain Road Bloomfield, CT. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. Visitation will be Saturday from 1:00 to 2:00 PM at the Church. To send a condolence, please visit www.FarrellFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Jan. 2, 2020
