Paul Renee Staves born on April 22, 1952 of Putnam, CT left us in the early morning hours of Monday July 15th 2019, to join his parents Theresa and Gerard O Staves, and his older brother Gerard P Staves for a new chapter of life called eternity. Blessed with the ability to see the positive side of life, Paul's goofiness kept those around him a little more light-hearted than they would have been without him. He viewed life through his own unique lens and expressed it through his creative side with his love of photography. Paul had a big heart and an undying love for his family. Above all, he understood that life was a brief gift from God, and that it should be enjoyed to its fullest. Paul would have said to everyone left behind: To all my family and friends that I have loved. I STILL LOVE YOU!! To all those whom I have hurt, I AM TRULY SORRY; To all those who helped me along the way, THANK YOU; and to all that struggle with health issues, ONE DAY AT A TIME! Paul will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by his siblings and their families: Frank Staves and his wife Suzie, Mark and his wife Cookie, Roger and his wife Tomma of Germany, and his Sister in-law Brenda, as well as many nieces and nephews. He leaves behind his daughter Dawn Whelan and her Husband Jason; his son John Staves; his former wife Joan Staves; his step children Richard Sweet and Brian Sweet; Jeannie Dionne his friend and companion for many years and her children Kerry Ann Frenier and Robert Frenier; his grandchildren Joshua, Chalan, Hailee, Katlyn, JJ, Trent, Alec, Victoria, and Skylar; his loving extended family, and his many friends. Donations in Paul's name can be made to the . Keeping with Paul's giving spirit, his remains will be donated to Quinnipiac University in lieu of a funeral. Published in The Hartford Courant on July 20, 2019