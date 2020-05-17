Paul Rudolph Wiesner passed away unexpectedly on May 9th, 2020, at his home in Madison, CT, at the age of 81. He was born in Hartford, CT on July 7th, 1938, and was predeceased by his parents Rudolph A. Wiesner and Elizabeth Meier Wiesner and his sister Carolyn Wiesner Arnold. He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Karen Larson Wiesner, and his two daughters, Jill Wiesner and husband Francis Reichmeyer of Madison, CT, and Heidi Wiesner Nolan and husband Dan Nolan of Guilford, CT, along with two beautiful granddaughters Katie and Emily Nolan. Paul graduated from Avon Old Farms in 1956 and from Union College in 1960. He served in the National Guard for 6 years and had a successful 45-year career in the banking and commercial lending industry. He served on the board of directors for the Easter Seals and Goodwill Industries Rehabilitation Center from 1973 to 1985 and was chairman from 1983 to 1985. He served on the board of directors of the Aids Interfaith Network from 1999 to 2003. Paul was a social person who cherished his interactions with others. He had a passion for collecting antiques and restoring old treasures, and loved sharing the stories behind them. He loved gardening, cooking, and most of all spending time with his family and friends. He will be greatly missed. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to Easter Seals Goodwill Industries Rehab Center, now known as Goodwill of Southern New England (https://www.goodwillsne.org/donate/donate-now/) or the Madison Land Conservation Trust (http://www.madisonlandtrust.org/memorial-gifts/).
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 17, 2020.