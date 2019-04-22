Paul S. Selwyn, 68, died peacefully April 14 from complications of Type I diabetes that he struggled with throughout his life. He was given the gift of an extra 28 years of life thanks to a kidney donated by his brother Dave in 1990. During those decades, Paul and his beloved wife Ruth Hofstatter created a home and community of friends in West Hartford and beyond, while raising their children Noah and Lila. Paul became well-known as an artist, illustrator and art director. He is survived by Ruth and Noah and LIla, son-in-law Matthew Betkoski, sister Wendy Selwyn-Kozun, sisters and brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews. Paul also had an extended family of friends who loved him like a brother. He was predeceased by his parents Joan and Larry Selwyn, and by his brother Dave. Paul's creativity, intelligence, and sense of fun, along with his ability to make people feel understood and loved will be deeply missed by those who had the opportunity to have him in their lives. The family is especially grateful to Emily Hofstatter, as well as other family, friends, and professionals who assisted in his care in his final months. There will be a Celebration of his life on May 10th, at 10:30 am, at Asylum Hill Congregational Church, Hartford. In lieu of flowers, donations in Paul's name may be made to the ACLU or to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary