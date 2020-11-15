Paul S. Winiarski, 67, of Wethersfield, beloved husband of Ginette (Antolini) Winiarski, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, November 12, 2020. Born in Hartford on February 28, 1953, he was the son of the late Stanley and Eleanor (Vogus) Winiarski. Paul was a proud graduate of South Catholic High School and Central Connecticut State University. He was the owner and operator of Stanley Oil Co., Inc. in Hartford, where together with his father he serviced generations of families like they were his own. He took great pride in responding to calls whenever customers needed him and fostering lifelong friendships with fellow servicemen in the industry. The greatest joys of Paul's life revolved around the activities of his daughters, especially the time he spent coaching basketball and softball. He remembered each and every team, and would follow the sports and academic careers of all of his players and celebrated their continued success. Paul's coaching days also introduced him to many fellow coaches, who he remained friends with long after the seasons ended. He would have loved watching his grandson Samuel play sports someday, and we know "Pa" will be there on the sidelines cheering him on. A loving husband, father and grandfather, Paul will be forever missed by his loving wife Ginette; his three daughters, Elizabeth Winiarski and husband James Ksiazek of Chicago, IL, Andrea Winiarski and Stephanie Winiarski, all of Wethersfield and his adored grandson, Samuel Ksiazek. He is also survived by three sisters, Susan Winiarski of Hartford, Joan Davey and husband Rick of Eustis, FL and Donna Winiarski of East Windsor. Paul is also survived by his mother-in-law, Diana Antolini, and his brother-in-law Robert Antolini and his wife, Laurie, as well as many nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends. He was also predeceased by his father-in-law, Silvio Antolini. Paul took joy in the simple things in life. He worked hard and instilled that work ethic in his daughters. He enjoyed his early breakfast with his friends, an annual visit to Cape Cod, and any time spent with his family. Dad, you left us too soon. We will forever miss you, and think of you every day. In light of the ongoing pandemic, services will be private. A celebration of Paul's life at the Church of the Incarnation will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Paul's memory may be made to Boy Scout Troop 105 of Hartford (in thanks for their many years of honoring veterans), Wethersfield Little League or the Church of the Incarnation. To share a memory of Paul with his family, please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com
