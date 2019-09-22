Home

Graveside service
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
2:00 PM
the Village Cemetery
Cemetery Road
Collinsville, CT
Paul Stankelis Obituary
Paul Stankelis, 50, of Collinsville, beloved son of John Joseph and Rosalie (Dobrick) Stankelis died Saturday, September 14, 2019 at his home. He was born October 14, 1968 in New Britain and had enjoyed reading. In addition to his parents, Paul is survived by his two brothers, John and David and his wife Kelly. He was predeceased by his sister, Laura. Graveside service will be held on Tuesday, October 1st, 2:00 PM in the Village Cemetery on Cemetery Road in Collinsville. www.vincentfuneralhome.com for online tributes.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Sept. 22, 2019
