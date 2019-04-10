Paul Thomas Veillette, age 92, of New Concord, East Chatham, N.Y., passed on April 5, 2019, at Kingsway Arms Nursing Center in Schenectady, N.Y. Born in Waterbury, Conn., on October 29, 1926, he was the son of the late Leopold and Florida (Gagnon) Veillette of Waterbury.Paul earned his bachelor's degree, with honors, from the University of Connecticut (1952) and his master's degree in public administration from Syracuse University (1954), where he was a Maxwell Fellow. He had a diverse career in government, often controversial, including acting as N.Y. State Governor Mario Cuomo's lead/chief negotiator on Indian casino gambling with the Oneida Indian Nation and the Mohawk-Iroquois of Akwesasne. At age 17, he and his twin brother, during World War II, volunteered for service in the Coast Guard/Maritime Service and later joined the U.S. Army Air Corps, serving in its Air Transport Command.Paul joined the Connecticut Division of the Budget as a management intern, advancing rapidly to Chief Management Analyst, the state's highest civil service competitive position. He served as the Director of Operator Control of the Connecticut Motor Vehicle Department, where he oversaw implementation of a computerized staggered registration system and of Governor Ribicoff's controversial anti-speeding campaign. In Chicago, he was Director of Management Analysis, helping reorganize the police department, which had a record of widespread corruption, and also to computerize its FBI crime reporting system. In New York, he was Deputy Chief Budget Examiner, overseeing the Governor's budgets for SUNY, the Higher Education Services Corporation, the State Education Department, and the Council on the Arts, totaling about 40 percent of the state budget. He was a Senior International Budgeting Consultant to Iran for the United Nations. The Iranian Revolution of 1978–1979 prevented his return for a third visit. From 1975 to 1991, he served as an adjunct faculty member at Syracuse University, SUNY-Albany, and Russell Sage College. Paul was granted the Governor Charles Evan Hughes Award for exemplary public service, and the Senior Lifetime Achievement Award. The Columbia County Historical Society presented him with its Heritage Award, calling him "the consummate local historian." He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Frances Nifosi Veillette, and four children: James Veillette (wife Susan Franklin), William Veillette (wife Tracy Winfield), Sally Veillette, and Jeanne Veillette Bowerman (husband Maurice Bowerman), and eight grandchildren: Peter Veillette (wife Laurie Simontacchi), Simone Veillette Flynn (husband Shaun Flynn), Emily Veillette, Olivia Veillette, Paige Bowerman, Cole Bowerman, John Veillette, and Chiara Perni. He donated his remains to the Anatomical Gift Program at Albany Medical College, continuing his devotion to education. A funeral service will be held at St. James Church in Chatham, at a date to be announced after his remains are returned. Burial will be at the Mountain View Cemetery in New Concord. For on-line condolences, visit wenkfuneralhome.com.Donations may be made to either the St. James Church Fuel Fund or to the Society of New Concord (P.O. Box 3, East Chatham, NY 12060). Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary