Paul Thrane Conee, 78, beloved brother of Earl Conee, passed away on 12 April 2020 in Parkville Care Center. Born in Hartford, son of Holger and Frederica Conee, Paul graduated in 1959 from Wethersfield High School. Paul had an early career as a jazz drummer, playing in the Harford area in the 1960s. Paul went on to have a successful career independent commercial real estate broker. Later in life Paul pursued photography. He because an exceptional photographer. In work for the Artists Collective, Paul made revealing and dazzling photographs of musicians in performance. In work for the Greater Hartford Arts Council, Paul's photographs beautifully manifested some striking and previously undiscovered Hartford settings. These images, and the many more that Paul shared privately, displayed his distinctive genuine artistry. Paul's immersion in photography led to another sort of accomplishment as well. He invented and patented the Apoda camera cushion. Paul's keen wit was a joy. Paul led an inspiring intellectual life, thriving in his personal studies and in his intense communications with friends, family, and political and corporate leaders. Paul passionately and brilliantly supported constitutional freedoms and opposed corruption. A memorial service for Paul will be held at a time that is yet to be determined. For online condolences, please visit www.taylorandmodeenconnecticut.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 19, 2020