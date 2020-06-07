Paul you were part of my life for about 15 years. The talks and fun we had I will
Never forget. You leaving us is like me losing a wonderful friend and a piece of my heart. I will always love you my friend and you will always be in my mind.
Your buddy
Ed cowan
Paul Vilhelm Marcuson (a.k.a. Dad, Pop, Poppy) died peacefully at home on June 3rd, with his loving family by his side. Just as he lived his life, he departed gently, without fanfare or complaint. Though his family will miss the heck out of him, there is great joy in knowing that he is finally reunited with the love of his life, Midgie, whom he has missed terribly for the past 10 years. Paul was born on June 8, 1927 in Boston, MA, and was raised in West Hartford, CT by his parents, Arvid and Anna Marcuson, along with his sister Lillian (Rekas) and brother Everett. He graduated from Hall High in 1945, where he captained the soccer team to an enviable mark – unbeaten, untied and unscored on. After graduation, he entered the Army Air Corp, serving with the 20th Air Force on Guam. He had aspirations to fly planes for a living, but following his honorable discharge from service, his father convinced him to pursue a business education and join him at the helm of the family business, Viking Baking Company. Paul entered the University of Pennsylvania in 1948, where he became a member of the Lambda Chi Alpha Fraternity and was elected to the exclusive Friars Senior Honor Society. He ended his tenure at Penn in 1951, again leading his soccer team to a winning season as their captain (he often commented on their defeat of archrival Princeton that year). Paul was a consummate bachelor when he was coerced into a blind date with a young widow with three small children, Marjorie Hill Flynn. They had their first date in March of 1953, and were married on June 20th of the same year. He later told his children that he knew she was the gal for him that very first night, and theirs was a marriage for all others to envy. They moved their instant family of five (including Daniel Flynn (Judy), John Flynn (Roz) and Mary Margaret (Jim Marra) into the home they built on Webster Hill Boulevard. Within 7 years, they had added 4 more kiddos to the brood including Elizabeth (Mitchell Burns), Paul (Debbie), Kate (Craig Betancourt) and Carrie (Ernie Kent). Their niece Melinda (Barry Zitin) was a constant presence on "Web Hill" and has forever been known as "Number 8". Their home was a place of joy and frequent gatherings, and the door was always open. They were pseudo-parents to many, and in later years, they were Gram and Pop to their grandchildren, and far too many others to mention – you know who you are. Pop had an amazing work ethic, which he instilled in his children, and he eventually took the helm at Viking when his father retired. He realized his dream of becoming a pilot when at 50, he earned his private license. He flew his Beechcraft Bonanza out of Brainard field and even coaxed his flying phobic wife into the co-pilot seat. When he "retired" in 1983, he went on to earn his commercial license and flew charters out of Harford. He "retired" from his flying career in 1993, after several years as a corporate pilot for Tishman industries, flying Citation jets based out of Midway in Chicago. He spent the next 16 years with his Midgie, traveling a bit, visiting with their huge brood, and grabbing dinner with many great friends at Rockledge, Apricots or "the Fern". He continued to work until his 90th year, sharing responsibilities for shipping and receiving at Utility Power Supply Company where he was beloved by all, especially his buddies Christopher (grandson), Ed and Bill ( two of his many honorary children). When Midgie died in 2009, the kids never imagined he would carry on for nearly 11 more years. But he did. He continued to share laughter and many stories of his youthful antics with his 20+ grandchildren (Robyn, Erin, Colleen, Michael F, Adrienne, Soren, Gordon, Sara, Arden, Bridget, Terri, Chris, Greg, Jenny, Carly, Meggie, Calvin, Mike K, Keith, and Jeffrey – plus Abigail and Brita), 25 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great grandchildren! Lastly, his family especially wants to acknowledge Pop's best buddy, Jack Sullivan. Jack knows where all the Marcuson skeletons are buried, from Web Hill to Point 'o' Woods and Fort Lauderdale. He has been his travel mate, golf and dining partner, confidante, and spiritual advisor. Without Jack, we are pretty sure Dad would not have survived the loss of his beautiful wife and we would not have had an additional 10+ years of laughter, love, and great memories. While a fitting sendoff is not possible at this time, Pop wanted his last few dollars spent on a proper celebration of life, with lots of laughter, good food and drink, music, and dancing, which will come just as soon as possible: we'll do you proud, Dad! Arrangements are being handled by The Ahern Funeral Homes, Inc., www.ahernfuneralhome.com.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 7, 2020.