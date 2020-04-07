|
Paul W. Hockla, 88, of Stafford Springs, CT, passed away on Sunday, April 5, 2020. He was born in Poughkeepsie, NY, son of the late Paul and Alice "Elsie" (Ramponi) Hockla. Paul served our country in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. He drove tractor trailer truck for 40 years, having worked for Maskin Freight Line and Park Trucking. Paul was a parishioner of St. Edward Church, and member of V.F.W. Post No. 9990 in Stafford. He also enjoyed fishing and gardening. Paul is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Anna Mae (Kana) Hockla; three children, Debbie Hockla-Kaba, Roger Hockla and his wife Kim, and Todd Hockla and his wife Laurie, all of Stafford Springs, CT; grandson, Andrew Hockla; three siblings, Fred Hockla, Frank Hockla and his wife Carol, and Dorothy Piccininni and her husband Bob; and many nieces and nephews. A calling hour will be held on Thursday, April 9, 2020 from 10-11 A.M. at Introvigne Funeral Home, Inc., 51 East Main St., Stafford Springs, CT, followed by a graveside service with Military Honors at 11:30 A.M. at Stafford Springs Cemetery, Monson Rd., Stafford Springs, CT. Memorial donations may be made to V.F.W. Post No. 9990, 4 Thomas Dr., Stafford Springs, CT 06076, or to St. Edward Church, 27 Church St., Stafford Springs, CT 06076. For online condolences or directions, please visit: www.introvignefuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 7, 2020