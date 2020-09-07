On 09/01/2020, Paula Collier passed away after a lengthy and courageous battle with Alzheimer's Disease. The world lost a beautiful soul, but Heaven gained an Angel, and many of us gained a new Guardian Angel. She was our beloved spouse, sister, daughter, sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend. She had a heart of gold, and would help both friends and strangers in any way that she could. Miss Paula was fun, funny, witty and easy to be around. It is truly rare to have the honor and privilege of getting to know someone as special as Paula, and we will miss her more than words can say. A few years ago, her spouse Cheryl Gagne wrote that "Paula is my heart, my compass, my anchor, my best friend. She is my Martha, my Poolah, my Mergatroid, my Tilly, my Clara, my Sweet Love." In January 2014 Miss Paula was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease. This news instantly and irreversibly changed their lives, their future, and what they had planned for retirement. They decided to face their journey together with dignity, grace, humor and courage. Their mottos and mantras became: "Make your life the best it can be. Find the silver lining. Begin the new journey. Plan for the worst and hope for the best. Make the lemonade." Paula and Cheryl traveled extensively after the diagnosis. Life hands us things that are not always expected, so hug your loved ones hard tonight and give them an extra kiss. As Uncle Jerry used to say, "What the heck. It can't hurt, and it may even help a little." Paula and Cheryl got involved several years ago with the annual Walk to End Alzheimer's, and became fundraisers for the event(s). When asked why she walked, Cheryl's response was "I walk for Paula because she cannot fight this for herself or by herself. I walk for Paula because...I see my best friend vanishing before my eyes, being swallowed whole by this disease." During a television interview by Mackenzie Maynard of News Channel 8, there's a very touching moment when Paula looks at Cheryl, she lights up and a beautiful smile spreads across her face. Adams Cremation of Willimantic is serving the family at this difficult time. We will be asking our family and friends to gather with us post-pandemic for a celebration of her life. The family asks that you consider donating to Middlesex Hospice; your State Alzheimer's Association
; participating in your local Walk to End Alzheimer's or even starting a Walk Team of your own. Every 65 seconds someone in the United States develops Alzheimer's disease. Join the fight with us and share our vision of a world without Alzheimer's.