Paula DellaRosa Durao
1957 - 2020
Paula DellaRosa Durao, 62, of Berlin, CT passed away on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, 6:05pm comfortably in her home surrounded by her loving family after a long sixteen year battle with cancer. Paula was born November 29th, 1957 in Hartford, CT to Paul and Diana DellaRosa of East Hartford, CT. She has always been the light to brighten up the room ever since she was a girl. She went to East Hartford High School where she had gained many friends who would follow her into her adulthood. She worked as an office manager for Dr. Herbert Hoffman for almost thirty years with a team of wonderful, compassionate life-long friends. Paula was an incredible wife, mother, aunt, nonna and friend. She was an excellent hostess and thrived on gathering family and friends for loads of laughter and fun. She loved to cook and always made sure there was a home cooked meal on the table for her family. She could almost always be found shopping and socializing with friends in one of her many pairs of glamorous sparkling heels. She is a kind, compassionate soul who always showed so much resilience and grace despite all the pain she endured for so long. If you were in her presence you could feel her warm and infectious energy. Paula is survived by her loving husband, Victor; her son, Christopher and his wife Sarah; her son, Scott and his fiancé Caitlin and her son, Benjamin; her mother, Diana DellaRosa and her brother, Steven DellaRosa. She has returned to her loving father, Paul DellaRosa who passed away earlier this year on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. Services will be held for Paula on Tuesday, August 18th at Our Lady of Fatima Church, 50 Kane St, Hartford, CT 06106. Family and friends are asked to meet directly at the Church for a 10:00 am Mass of Christian Burial. Masks are required. In lieu of flowers or other gifts, the family asks to please make a donation to a cancer foundation of your choice in the name of Paula Durao. Online condolences may be made at www.SheehanHilbornBreen.com The family would like to thank everyone for all of their love, compassion and support for Paula throughout the years and now during this hard time. "Eat dessert first, life is short" - Paula

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
18
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Fatima Church
Funeral services provided by
Sheehan-Hilborn-Breen Funeral Home
1084 New Britain Avenue
West Hartford, CT 06110
(860) 561-3800
