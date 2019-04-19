Paula V. Jessen, 73 of Hebron, Connecticut, passed away at Hartford Hospital on Monday, April 15, 2019. Paula was the beloved wife of Herman Jessen, they were married for over 50 years and spent the majority of their life in Hebron. Paula was an emergency room nurse for most of her life in addition to her second career in collegiate nursing at UCONN Student Health Services, from where she recently retired. Paula truly enjoyed her work at UCONN caring for students; she found working with the students to be both rewarding and invigorating as these young minds were getting ready to step out in the world. Paula was an avid gardener, she enjoyed sailing, cooking and had a profound love for dogs. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 10 am at the Church of the Holy Family, Amston, CT. She leaves behind four sisters, one brother, and two nephews and one niece. She was predeceased by her parents, John and Lucille Vanty of Andover, CT and her brother John J. Vanty Jr, formerly of Arizona. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of donor's choice. Online condolences may be made through www.sheehanhilbornbreenfuneralhome.com Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary