Ludlow Funeral Home
432 East St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
(413) 583-3575
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
5:30 PM - 9:30 PM
Polish American Club
355 East Street
Ludlow, MA
Pauline A. Bragg Obituary
Pauline A. Bragg, 59, of Willimantic, Ct, formerly of Springfield, passed away on August 14, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Born in Springfield, she was the daughter of Richard A. Bragg and the late Janet (Perrin) Bragg. Pauline worked for many years as a CNA most recently at St. Joseph's Living Center in Willimantic; but she took the greatest pride in her work as owner of Amsel Haus German Shepherds Kennel where she was a breeder, groomer, and trainer. In her spare time, she was an avid biker also proudly belonging to the Patriot Guard, LSRC, and many others; she will be remembered for her work as a caregiver, as well as for her compassion, sensitivity, independence, and fearlessness. Pauline was the loving mother to Jonathan "Levi" Bousquet, of Belchertown and fiance Jenn Thomas, and Lorenzo Ramos of Oregon and girlfriend Jenny Mendez; a devoted grandmother to Cassidy and Cayden Bousquet whom she cherished; a dear sister to Diane Donahue, Patty Ziemba, Rick Bragg, and the late Kathleen Bragg McMenamin; and also leaves many loving extended family members and dear friends. Ludlow Funeral Home has been entrusted with her care. Pauline's family will hold a Celebration of Life Service for her on the 20th day, August 2019 from 5:30pm-9:30pm at the Polish American Club located at 355 East Street Ludlow Ma. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Pauline's memory to Massachusetts German Shepherd Rescue ( http://germanshepherd.rescueme.org/Massachusetts). For additional information, please visit www.ludlowfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Aug. 17, 2019
