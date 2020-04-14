|
|
Pauline A. MacDonald, 88, of Enfield, entered into Eternal Rest on Sunday, April 12, 2020. She was born in Lowell, MA, the daughter to the late Alphege and Florida (Harvey) Bergeron. Pauline enjoyed a long career with Rite-Aid as assistant manager until her retirement. She enjoyed watching UCONN Women's Basketball and CT Sun and she was a huge fan of John Wayne. Pauline was an animal lover, especially enjoying cats and watching the cardinals outside. Pauline is survived by six children, Harvey Regan and his wife, Glenda of Charlottesville, VA, Daniel Regan and his wife, Maggie of Suffield, Larry Regan of Farmington, Lorraine MacDonald of Enfield, Paula Sandahl and her husband, David of Coventry, and David MacDonald and his wife, Tracy of Danvers, MA; a brother, Roger Bergeron of Woburn, MA; seven beloved grandchildren, Jennifer Regan-McCrillis, Jamie Kreinest, Jillian Regan, Sarah Regan, Adam Sandahl, Ryan Sandahl and Cooper MacDonald; and four great grandchildren, Beckett and Finn McCrillis, and Harrison and Oliver Kreinest. Pauline was predeceased by her loving husband, David MacDonald; two brothers, Harvey and Paul Bergeron; and a sister Lucy. Services have been entrusted to Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels and will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave. Floor 17 Chicago, IL 60601. To leave online condolences please visit www.leetestevens.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 14, 2020