Pauline A. "Polly" Doyer Wiendl 84 of Cromwell died Thursday (May 7, 2020) at Middlesex Hospital. She was born in Hartford, but lived several years in St. Petersburg, FL moving back to CT several years ago finally settling in Cromwell, after living in several towns. Polly was a proud graduate of HPHS class of 53 and employee of the Aetna before leaving to raise a family. Polly's proudest achievement was raising her 5 children. She always said "they may not be brain surgeons but they were people she could be proud of". Polly loved being the daughter of Carmela Santoro Doyer, who was taken from her far too early. Polly is survived by a family that loved her with all their hearts and she will be missed forever. Polly's survivors include her daughter Kathy Anne Wiendl of Cromwell, her son Kenneth and wife Katie Jiovo Wiendl Wiendl of Glastonbury, son Gary Alan Wiendl of St. Petersburg, FL, daughter Brenda Stanton and partner Jerry Alfonso, Jr of East Lyme and daughter Patti Lynn Wiendl and partner Mark Berard of Southington. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Lacey Downey and husband Nick, Tara Wiendl and fiancé Jeremy Long of Michigan, Ashley Wiendl of Indiana, Becky Wiendl, Douglas Stanton and fiancée Stephanie Lynne Fruin, Samantha Stanton and fiancé Christopher Benton, and Danielle Stanton all being of CT, her 10 great grandchildren, various cousins, nieces and nephews. Polly is also survived by her beloved cat "Beckett". Besides being predeceased by her mother, Polly was predeceased by a sister Margaret "Peggy" Gilberto and a loved ex-husband Robert E."Knobby" Wiendl. Funeral and burial will be private with a "Celebration of Polly's life" at a later time this summer. Mom, Heavenly shades of night are calling-it's twilight time.

Published in Hartford Courant on May 10, 2020.
