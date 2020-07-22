Pauline D. Beaupre, 83, the beloved wife of sixty-two years to Donald S. Beaupre died on Monday, July 20, 2020 at her home, after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Pauline was born in Biddeford, ME the daughter of Paul and Armande (Bisaillon) Daigle and was a long time Manchester resident. She had an over forty year career in the insurance industry including time with The Traveler's and The Hartford insurance companies. She earned her CPCU designation. She was a member of the Association of Insurance Women and the Toastmasters Club. Pauline was an avid UCONN women's basketball fan. She is also survived by her children Debra Beaupre, Sandi Beaupre, Donald Beaupre all of Manchester and Teri Beaupre of New Mexico, her grandchildren Chris, Danni and CJ Kelehan, her brother Ronald Daigle, sister-in-law Lorraine Daigle and several nieces and nephews. Pauline was also predeceased by her brothers Leopaul and Armand Daigle and her sister-in-law Rita Daigle. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, July 25th at 11:00 at the Church of the Assumption 29 Adams St. South Manchester followed by burial in Hillstown Rd. Cemetery, Manchester. Those wishing may make memorial donations to Smilow Cancer Hospital Yale New Haven at St. Francis Hospital 94 Woodland St. Hartford, CT 06105. For online condolences please visit tierneyfuneralhome.com
