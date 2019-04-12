Pauline "Betty" (Nordstrom) Dalgleish, 94, of Suffield, beloved wife of the late Roger Dalgleish passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at St. Francis Hospital, Hartford. Born February 12, 1925 in Springfield, MA daughter of the late Carl W. Nordstrom and Mae H. (Chronley) Nordstrom, she grew up in Springfield before moving to Suffield in 1956. Betty was an active member of Second Baptist Church, Suffield. She is survived by a son, Roger L. Dalgleish; six daughters, Judy Johnson, Laurie Gokey, Debra Desmond, Susan Schneller and her husband Ray, Nancy Drenzek and her husband Michael, Kathy Sylvia and her husband Scott; thirteen grandchildren, Kristin Preye (Chris), Jenny Dalgleish, Daniel Johnson (April), Kate Dee (Patrick), Domenic Altieri, Sarah Hubbard (Richard), Joanna Begin, Neil Altieri (Michelle), Ernest Begin (Libby), Betsy Carr (Joseph), Justin Drenzek (Jamie), Molly Drenzek, Joseph Sylvia (Maria); and eighteen great grandchildren. She was predeceased by a son, Earl A. Dalgleish; a brother, Carl W. Nordstrom; a sister, Anna M. Reynals. Special thank you to all the staff at Suffield By the River and Enfield Dialysis for the care given to Betty. Her family will receive friends SATURDAY, April 14, 2018 from 3-6 PM at Nicholson & Carmon Funeral Home, 443 East St. N. (Rt. 159), Suffield. A memorial service will be held MONDAY, April 15, 10:00 AM at Second Baptist Church, 100 N. Main St., Suffield. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Second Baptist Church, 100 N. Main St., Suffield, CT 06078. To leave on-line condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary