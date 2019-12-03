Home

POWERED BY

Services
Plantsville Funeral Home
975 South Main Street
Plantsville, CT 06479
(860) 621-4656
Calling hours
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Plantsville Funeral Home
975 South Main Street
Plantsville, CT 06479
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Pauline Surveski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pauline E. Surveski


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Pauline E. Surveski Obituary
Pauline E. (Plawecki) Surveski, 87, of Southington, passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. She had been the loving wife of the late Edward P. Surveski, Sr. for 64 years. Born on Nov. 15, 1932 in Terryville to the late Lawrence and Julia A. (Bilosz) Plawecki, she had been a longtime Southington resident. Pauline worked at General Electric in Plainville for many years. She enjoyed baking and listening to the Red Sox games. Pauline is survived by two sons, Peter Surveski of Southington and Thomas Surveski and his wife Linda of Harwinton; and four grandchildren: Ryan, Amber, Amanda and Ethan; two sisters, Anna Kobylarz and Emily Chmura, both of Inverness, FL; one brother Theodore Plawecki of Burlington; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband Edward, she was predeceased by her son, David Surveski; four brothers: Joseph, Edward, Adolf and Walter Plawecki; and two sisters, Gladys Plawecki and Helen Sakowski. Calling hours will be held on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 from 4– 6 p.m. at the Plantsville Funeral Home, 975 S. Main St, Plantsville. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. For online condolences and directions, please visit www.plantsvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Dec. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Pauline's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Plantsville Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -