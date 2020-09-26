Pauline (née Belanger) Alfano, 76, of Palm Coast, Florida, formerly of Amston, Connecticut, passed away on September 22, 2020. She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Anthony, their three sons and their spouses: James and Andrea of Ashland, Massachusetts; Anthony and Lisa, of Marlborough, Connecticut; and Michael and Amie, of Wallingford, Connecticut. Pauline is also survived by her five grandchildren Michael, Evan, Jelani, Avery and Quinn. She is predeceased by her father Emile, mother Cecile (née McCormick), and brother Paul. Pauline graduated from Hartford's Buckeley High School. It was there where she met her husband and soulmate. Aside from raising three children, she worked her entire career in service of the state of Connecticut, at the Departments of Energy and then Mental Health. She was a member of both the Disabled American Veterans and Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliaries. Pauline loved to travel with her husband and always was ready for a game of cribbage. She was strong-willed, possessed an insatiable curiosity about the world she lived in and had the kindest of hearts. She was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother and grandmother. She will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved her. Services are private but friends and family who are interested may make a donation, in Pauline's name, to a charity of their choice
.