Home

POWERED BY

Services
Small & Pietras Funeral Home
65 Elm Street
Rockville, CT 06066
(860) 875-0703
Resources
More Obituaries for Pauline Metcalf
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pauline F. Metcalf


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Pauline F. Metcalf Obituary
Pauline Frances (Carrier) Metcalf, 82, of Coventry, CT, beloved wife for 62 years of Donald Metcalf, was called home peacefully on Saturday, November 23, 2019 while at home with her husband by her side. Pauline was born in Hardwick, VT on May 21, 1937 to the late Herve and Laurencienne Carrier. She married her husband in 1957 and supported him throughout his 20 year Naval career, living in Seattle, Japan, Rhode Island, Hawaii, Philippines and Maryland. Upon his retirement in 1975, they settled in Coventry, CT. Her greatest joy was her family and her faithful pets, Bandit and Cuddles. Her children remember fondly her beautiful voice, singing and playing country music on her guitar. In addition to her husband, she leaves behind her son, Brent Metcalf of North Windham, CT, her daughter and son-in-law, Kimberlee and Peter Riggsby of Rutland, MA and her daughter and son-in-law, Tammy and Mark Morganti of South Windsor, CT. She also leaves behind eight grandchildren, Eric, Shane, Ashley, Amber, Amy, Adam, Mackenzi and Brianna and three great grandchildren, Spencer, Abbigail and Alexis. The family would also like to thank Bo, the patient and dedicated caregiver who took wonderful care of Pauline in the last year of her life. She was predeceased by a brother, Albert Carrier and a sister, Annette Roy. She also leaves behind two sisters, Theresa Bouchard of Guilford, CT and Florence Gustafson of Naples, FL. Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. They ask that any donations be made to a . For online condolences please visit: www.pietrasfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Nov. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Pauline's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -