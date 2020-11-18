Pauline Morgan Goodson, 90, of Hartford, CT transitioned peacefully in her home on November 11, 2020. She was born September 14, 1930, in Quincy, Florida to her late mother, Viola Morgan Sinclair. She is survived by her son Jeffrey Sinclair Goodson (Marcia), as well as a host of relatives and friends. A live streamed celebration of her life will take place on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 12:00PM at Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service (a division of Howard K. Hill Funeral Services) 94 Granby Street, Bloomfield, CT 06002; with visitation from 11:00AM-12:00PM. To leave a message of comfort for the Goodson family, view the full obituary and live streamed service, please visit www.hkhfuneralservices.com