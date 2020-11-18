1/1
Pauline Goodson
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Pauline's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Pauline Morgan Goodson, 90, of Hartford, CT transitioned peacefully in her home on November 11, 2020. She was born September 14, 1930, in Quincy, Florida to her late mother, Viola Morgan Sinclair. She is survived by her son Jeffrey Sinclair Goodson (Marcia), as well as a host of relatives and friends. A live streamed celebration of her life will take place on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 12:00PM at Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service (a division of Howard K. Hill Funeral Services) 94 Granby Street, Bloomfield, CT 06002; with visitation from 11:00AM-12:00PM. To leave a message of comfort for the Goodson family, view the full obituary and live streamed service, please visit www.hkhfuneralservices.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
19
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service - Bloomfield
Send Flowers
NOV
19
Celebration of Life
12:00 PM
live streamed
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service - Bloomfield
94 Granby Street
Bloomfield, CT 06002
(860) 769-6841
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved