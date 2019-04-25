Pauline D. Hayden, 94, of Cromwell, formerly of Farmington, went home to be with the Lord on August 20, 2019. She was the daughter of the late William Diamond and Delia Diamond. She attended the Valley Community Baptist Church for many years. She loved knitting, sewing, and baking Irish Soda bread for her friends and family. She was the widow of Robert W. Harland and Francis J. Hayden. She leaves her beloved daughters Paula L. Harland, and Diane H. Caron, her son-in-law Patrick R. Caron, who was the son she never had, and her very special granddaughter Robyn J. Caron and her fiancée Kevin Carriere. In addition, she leaves her sister Joyce Mattison. Pauline was predeceased by her brother William Diamond, and sister Emma Grady. She is also survived by six nieces and one nephew. Pauline wished to thank her niece Marilyn Szilva and her husband Steve for the many years of help and support they gave her. She loved them dearly. Per her wishes, there will be no calling hours. Burial at Cedar Hill Cemetery will be private. A memorial service will be held at Covenant Village in Cromwell for friends and family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the or the . Taylor & Modeen Funeral Home, West Hartford has care of arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.taylorandmodeen.com Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary