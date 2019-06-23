Home

Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home - Newark
121 W. Park Place
Newark, DE 19711
(302) 368-9500
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Holy Angels Church
82 Possum Park Rd
Newark, DE
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
10:30 AM
Holy Angels Church
82 Possum Park Rd
Newark, DE
View Map
Pauline Cotnoir (née Lizotte), late of Newark, Delaware, died peacefully on Tuesday 18 June 2019. Born in Putnam, Connecticut in 1922, she was the daughter of the late Isaac and Maria (Robillard) Lizotte. Pauline was the last of her generation: Rita, Jeanne, Lorena, Lucille, Annette, and Gerard. Like her sisters, she was a graduate of Putnam Catholic Academy. In 1944, she married Leo Cotnoir who predeceased her in 1995. They settled in Newark in 1947 when he joined the faculty of the University of Delaware. They were communicants at the parish of St. John-Holy Angels. She and Leo were proud of their Rhodesville heritage so French was the lingua franca of the household for many years. She is survived by her eight children, eight grandchildren, and one great grandchild. Services and interment will be in Delaware on Monday.
Published in The Hartford Courant on June 23, 2019
