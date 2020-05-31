Pauline Intravia Blesso
1927 - 2020
Pauline Intravia Blesso, 93, a 60-year resident of East Hartford, CT, passed away on May 24, 2020 in Marlborough, CT. Pauline was born in Binghamton, NY to Samuel and Anna Intravia on February 12, 1927. The family moved to East Hartford in the early 1930's where she attended and graduated from East Hartford High School in 1944. She married Richard "Red" Blesso on September 20, 1947 at Christ Church Cathedral in Hartford, CT. After being a wonderful stay-at-home Mom to her two sons, Thomas and Richard, she worked as a Cosmetologist for Sage Allen Stores representing Estee Lauder Cosmetics for many years. Over the years, Pauline was involved in many social organizations including the Little League Auxiliary, Italian-American Club, South-End Senior Center and numerous ten-pin bowling leagues. Pauline was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and her sisters, Dorothy and Alice; and brother, Raymond. She is survived by her two sons, Thomas and his wife Janet of Billerica, MA, Richard and his wife Deborah of Marlborough, CT; her three grandchildren, Andrea Blesso Albuquerque and her husband Vital of Whalen, MA, Thomas Blesso and his wife Jacqueline of Sudbury, MA, Christopher Blesso and his wife Ana of East Hartford, CT; and four great-grandchildren, Samuel, Elsie, Lily and Charlotte. Pauline had a real passion for watching her children and grandchildren playing sports and performing…she was their biggest fan and rarely missed an event. She also loved her pets, traveling cross-country and visits from her nieces, Caryl, Dale and Karyn, whom she called "Her Angels". She will always be remembered for her loving care, determination, strong work ethic, great sense of humor and pride of family and of being an American. Pauline will be buried in a private service and memorialized at a later date to be determined by the family. Further information can be found and remembrances can be shared on the Newkirk & Whitney website at www.newkirkandwhitney.com. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Pauline's memory to a charity of one's choice. The family of Pauline Blesso also wishes to extend their sincere thanks to the wonderful caring folks at Marlborough Health & Rehabilitation Center.

Published in Hartford Courant on May 31, 2020.
1 entry
May 29, 2020
Tom & Rick , Our thoughts and prayers are with you and all of Pauline's family. Our Moms were very close as we grew up. those ball games in the back yard and so many more memories.....
the Wawer Girls
Friend
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
