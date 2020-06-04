Pauline (Rajkowski) Jensen, 94, a longtime Newington resident, died peacefully on Friday, May 29, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Edward T. Jensen. Born and raised in Yonkers, NY, daughter of the late Stephen and Mary (Gwara) Rajkowski, she completed business school and worked in Manhattan until she moved to Connecticut in 1953. After many years of employment, Pauline retired from the medical staff office at Hartford Hospital. She was an expert gardener and loved to sew. She especially enjoyed knitting and her time spent with The Knitting Group at the Newington Senior and Disabled Center. An avid reader, she volunteered for years at the Lucy Robbins Welles Library. Mrs. Jensen had a kind and gentle nature, always reaching out and willing to offer help to others. She was a loving and devoted mother to her son, the late Stephen E. Jensen, and her daughter Marianne Widlak and her husband Gregory, of Newington; and adoring grandmother and great grandmother to her granddaughters, Jessica Noguera and her husband Manuel of Mt. Laurel, NJ, and Kaitlyn Sunderland and her husband Kyle of Chester, and great granddaughters, Rose Emma Noguera and Victoria Helen Noguera. She was also pre-deceased by her sister Helen Rajkowski. Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial on Monday, June 8, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary' Church, 626 Willard Ave., Newington. She will be laid to rest privately in West Meadow Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Newington Human Services (in memo: Food Bank, re: Pauline Jensen) 131 Cedar St., Newington, CT 06111. To share a memory, please visit us at duksa.net. Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Newington Memorial, 20 Bonair Ave., Newington, is serving the family.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 4, 2020.