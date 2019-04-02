Home

Pauline L. Fontanella Obituary
Pauline L. Fontanella, 98, of Stafford Springs, CT, wife of the late Alfio A. Fontanella, passed away on Sunday, March 31, 2019. She was born in Stafford Springs, CT, daughter of the late Victor and Maria (Bracci) Julian. Pauline retired as a school teacher from the Town of Stafford after teaching for almost 40 years. She was a parishioner of St. Edward Church, and member of the Stafford Senior Center, and honorary life member of the Italian Benefit Society Ladies Auxiliary. Her hobbies included playing cards, reading, and singing with her friends in the Golden Tones. Pauline is survived by her son, John Fontanella and his companion Lenora Palumbo; grandson, Adam Fontanella and his mother and Pauline's special friend, Sharon Fontanella Oullette; several nieces, nephews, and cousins; and her beloved cat, Lucy. She was predeceased by her sister, Lena DaDalt; and three brothers, Michael, Edward, and Leo Julian. A calling hour will be held on Friday, April 5, 2019 from 10-11 A.M. at Introvigne Funeral Home, Inc., 51 East Main St., Stafford Springs, CT, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 12 P.M. at St. Edward Church, 55 High St., Stafford Springs, CT. Burial will follow in St. Edward Cemetery, Stafford Springs, CT. Memorial donations may be made to the Stafford Public Library, 10 Levinthal Run, Stafford Springs, CT 06076. For online condolences or directions, please visit: www.introvignefuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 2, 2019
