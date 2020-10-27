1945-2020 - In the early hours of October 19, 2020, and with two of her sisters nearby, Pauline's brilliant spirit left her physical body. Pauline taught at Quirk Middle school in Hartford, CT for over 30 years, and became an English as a Second Language teacher following retirement. She also taught at Wonkwang University in South Korea for several years. Pauline's siblings are grateful to her dear friend Suzanne Holliday Thomas for her kindness to Pauline throughout their long friendship and for her comfort in the final days, and acknowledge that Pauline would have wanted to also spend the very last moments of her life with her oldest friend Janice Parrinello. Other friends special to Pauline include Lucia Martin, Gregory Gaucher, Michael Thomas, and her godsons David and Samuel Thomas. Pauline was born in Lowell, MA to James and Lorraine (Gauthier) White. She is survived by her siblings Kathleen Nobles, Judith Carr, Margaret Raymond, Marylouise White and James White, as well as several nieces and nephews. A memorial service led by Master Hyunmoon Kim at the SunDo Taoist Healing Arts Center will be held in the summer of 2021.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store