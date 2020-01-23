Hartford Courant Obituaries
Pauline Lawson


1923 - 2020
Pauline Lawson Obituary
Pauline (Gwynn) Lawson, beloved wife of the late Wendall Lawson passed away on January 20, 2020. Born in Wales U.K. on July 2, 1923, daughter of Llewellyn and Margaret Gwynn, Pauline moved to Connecticut with her family and graduated from Ellsworth high school, East Windsor, in 1941. She is survived by her two sons, John Lawson and his wife Mary, James Lawson and his fiancé Catherine Demetro; three grandchildren Kara Gleezen (Carver), Eileen Gould (Christopher), Christopher Lawson (Alexandra); six great grandchildren, Brady, Lily, Daniel, Claire, Eve and Charles and two step great grandchildren, Jake and Emma. Pauline was predeceased by her daughter, Joan Lawson. At the request of the family, service will be private
Published in The Hartford Courant on Jan. 23, 2020
