?Pauline M. Ulitsch , 81, of Pompano Beach, FL, and formerly of Broad Brook, CT, passed away September 26, 2020 after battling a number of health issues. Born in Hartford, CT on November 23, 1938, she was the daughter of the late Greg and Estelle ( Mathieu) Morin. She was predeceased by her former husband , George Ulitsch , and her brother , Donald Morin. Pauline was an avid reader, a news junkie and she was always up for a good political discussion. She was a great organizer and this trait helped in her careers as religious education director for St. Catherine's Church (Broad Brook) and St. Patrick's Church ( Enfield); and as administrative assistant to the East Windsor Town Selectman in the early eighties. Pauline also served on numerous committees and boards both in Broad Brook , CT and at John Knox Village in Pompano, FL. Pauline loved getting together with family and friends and will be missed by all who knew her, but especially by her daughters and sons-in-law, Judi and Dave Tumosa of Willington, CT, Maureen and Joe Tinetti of Milton, GA, Beth and Bob West of Mesa, AZ and Christine Ulitsch of Broad Brook, CT; her grandchildren, Mark, Brett, Ryan (Morgan), Michael ( Jessica) , Ashley, Victoria, Robert, and Gina and five great grandchildren. Pauline also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Our heartfelt thanks to Pauline's caregivers at John Knox Village. A memorial service will be delayed until people can safely gather. The family will provide details when the time comes.



