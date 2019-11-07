Home

D'Esopo East Hartford Memorial Chapel
30 Carter Street
East Hartford, CT 06118
(860) 568-9420
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
9:45 AM
D'Esopo East Hartford Memorial Chapel
30 Carter Street
East Hartford, CT 06118
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Rose Church
33 Church Street
East Hartford, CT
View Map
Resources
Pauline N. Cline


1922 - 2019
Pauline N. (Peruccio) Cline, 97, of East Hartford, loving wife of 70 years of the late Thomas D. Cline, peacefully passed away on Monday, November 4, 2019. Born in East Hartford on June 29, 1922, a daughter of the late Paul and Maria (Amenta) Peruccio, she had been a life-long resident of the town. Prior to her retirement, Pauline was employed for many years by Iona Manufacturing Company in Manchester. A devout catholic, Pauline was a long-time communicant of the former Blessed Sacrament Church, East Hartford. Pauline enjoyed listening to AM radio stations, watching television, and loved spending time with family members. Besides her beloved husband and parents, Pauline was predeceased by two brothers, James P. Peruccio of East Harford, Paul J. Peruccio of Lebanon; and three sisters, Josephine LaChance of East Hartford, Lucy Gammo of East Hartford, and Ann Wocoski of Manchester. She is survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and several friends. Funeral service will be Saturday (November 9th) at 9:45 am from the D'ESOPO-East Hartford Memorial Chapel, 30 Carter Street, East Hartford with a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at 11 am at St. Rose Church, 33 Church Street, East Hartford. Burial will follow at Silver Lane Cemetery, (Section AA), East Hartford. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Pauline's name may be made to Birth Right of Greater Hartford, 914 Main Street, Suite 216, East Hartford, CT 06108. For on-line expressions of sympathy to the family please visit www.desopoeh.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Nov. 7, 2019
