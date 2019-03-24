We have lost someone we loved and are sad to announce the passing of our beloved mother Pauline (Serge) Ucich. She was 92. Pauline passed peacefully in her sleep Thursday, March 14, 2019 with her family by her side.A daughter of the late Geane and Josephine Serge, of Baltimore, MD and the loving wife of the late Stephen Joseph Ucich. She is survived by her children, Mark Ucich of Wethersfield (who graciously cared for Pauline in her golden years), Samuel Ucich and wife Brenda, of Portsmouth, N.H., Christine Ucich and husband Eric Ciolino, of East Haven and Stephen Louis Ucich and wife Robin, of Old Saybrook; her adoring grandchildren, Gregory and wife Megan, Alexandra, Rebecca and Michaela; as well as her sister Cecilia Stevens of North Carolina. In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by her brother Larry Serge of Baltimore, MD.Pauline grew up in a lovely, tight knit Italian neighborhood in the Federal Hill section of Baltimore, MD and graduated high school in 1947. Young twenties and on her own for the very first time, she bravely boarded the northbound train from Pennsylvania Station in Baltimore, running to Hartford. Stepping off the train in Union Station, at 5'5" with gleaming chestnut eyes and jet-black hair, curled at the shoulders, Pauline was a knockout. In nothing flat, after moving into the Hartford YWCA, she landed her first job at the Royal Typewriter Company on New Park Avenue. Soon after, at a YWCA mixer, Pauline happened upon a tall, handsome soldier named Steve, just back from the war. A whirlwind romance ensued. Pauline married Steve and they honeymooned on the beach in North Truro, MA, on Cape Cod. They eventually settled down in Wethersfield, CT in a modest ranch home that Steve had built for her.Along with raising her family, Pauline enjoyed weekend trips to Misquamicut beach in Rhode Island, camping in Tunbridge, VT and adored family hijinks around the house. An enthusiastic volunteer, she took joy in a wide array of activities from Mahjong and book clubs, to performing and town politics. Ardent in sampling the spaghetti sauces of all the restaurants she patronized, she coyly admitted that she never came upon a sauce better than her own.Pauline was a major league lover of animals. She treasured all her pets of which there were many, whom all enjoyed pastoral lives. Above all, Pauline was a nurturing soul who inspired others to be less critical and more loving. She was an exceedingly humorous and kind-hearted woman, a loving mother, daughter, sister, wife and friend. Our mom Pauline will be deeply missed and fondly remembered always, as she watches over and comforts us from on high. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Pauline's funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Farley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Wethersfield. To extend online condolences and/or share a memory, please visit farleysullivan.com. In lieu of flowers, please tell the ones you hold dear, I Love You. Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary