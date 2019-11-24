Hartford Courant Obituaries
Pearl (Kotkin) Daniewicz, 97, of West Hartford, beloved wife of the late Walter S. Daniewicz died peacefully on Saturday, November 23, 2019. Born in Hartford, she was a resident of West Hartford for 67 years. Pearl loved to entertain and her favorite time was Sunday afternoon dinners with family. She leaves her a son and daughter-in-law, Robert and Ilona Daniewicz and her daughter Linda Johnson all of West Hartford; her grandchildren Tracy and Rob McSweeney, Jason and Beth Daniewicz, Joshua and Kathy Johnson, Kevin and Karie Johnson and Jessica Johnson and six great-grandchildren, Devyn, Brayden, Brianna, Conor, Harper and Sawyer. Pearl was predeceased by a son-in-law, Thomas Johnson Calling hours will be Tuesday, (Nov. 26), from 9:30 to 10:30 am at the Sheehan Hilborn Breen Funeral Home, 1084 New Britain Ave., West Hartford. The funeral procession to Fairview Cemetery, West Hartford be at 10:30 am followed by a graveside service at 11:00 am. Online condolences may be made at www.SheehanHilbornBreen.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Nov. 24, 2019
