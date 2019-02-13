Home

Tolland Memorial Funeral Home
375 Merrow Rd
Tolland, CT 06084
(860) 875-1415
Calling hours
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Tolland Memorial Funeral Home
375 Merrow Rd
Tolland, CT 06084
Pearle S. Lake Obituary
Pearle S. Lake, 68, of Willington, beloved wife of Kenneth Lake passed away Sunday, February 10, 2019. She was born in NY, the daughter of the late Bernard and Esther (Jacobs) Sinay. She was an intuitive counselor and life coach. She was a thoughtful, positive person who enjoyed giving and helping others and loved life. Besides her loving husband, she is survived by her step daughters, Megan Shaw and her husband Derek of Plainfield and Rebecca Lake and her husband Jorge Gonzalez of Noblesville, Indiana; her brother, Steven Sinay; her three grandchildren and several other family members and close friends. She was predeceased by her sister, Hermina Sinay. Relatives and friends are welcome to join the family from 5 to 7 PM on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at the Tolland Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Merrow Rd., (Rte. 195) Tolland, CT 06084. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. For online condolences please visit: www.pietrasfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 13, 2019
