Portland Memorial Funeral Home
231 Main St
Portland, CT 06480
860-342-3322
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
the Portland Memorial Funeral Home
231 Main St.
Portland, CT
Funeral
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary Church Portland
Peder A. Samuelson Obituary
Peder A. Samuelson 78 of Portland passed away peacefully on Tuesday (June 4) at Middlesex Hospital surrounded by his loving family. He was a lifelong resident of Portland. Peder is survived by his wife of 56 years, Frances, his son Jason Samuelson and his wife Lorraine and his daughter Cynthia Mazzotta and her husband Sebastian. Two grandchildren Caden and Ty. He is also survived by his sister Susan Adinolfo and her husband Richard, as well as many nieces and nephews. Peder was predeceased by his daughter Sharon Elizabeth Samuelson, his parents Nels and Audrey Samuelson and a sister, Beverly Johnson. The funeral will be held on Saturday (June 8) at 10 am in St. Mary Church Portland. Burial will be in the family plot in St. Mary Cemetery Portland at a later date. Friends may call at the Portland Memorial Funeral Home 231 Main St. Portland on Friday (June 7) from 5 to 7 pm. In lieu of flowers memorial donations maybe made to St. Mary Church 51 Freestone Ave. Portland, Ct. 06480.
Published in The Hartford Courant on June 6, 2019
