Peggy Ann (Frank) Flor, 69, of Lenoir City, Tennessee and formerly of Ellington, loving wife of 50 years to Gary R. Flor, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. Born in Queens, New York, the daughter of Madeline (Bernard) Frank of Elmont, New York, and the late Joseph Frank, she grew up and lived in Elmont, New York. Peggy and Gary lived in Ellington for 39 years before moving to Tennessee two years ago. She was a graduate of Sewanhaka High School, Floral Park, New York, Class of 1969 and was a graduate of Manchester Community College, Class of 1988. She was a communicant of St. Luke Church in Ellington. Prior to her retirement in 2016, Peggy worked with her husband for many years at Computer Components, Inc. in East Granby. She liked to crochet, enjoyed water aerobics, and watching Fox News to keep up with current events. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend who enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, family, and friends. In addition to her husband, and her mother, she is survived by her children, Matthew Flor and his wife Ruth of Tolland, Deborah Arias and her husband Paul of West Hartford, and Rebecca Thereault and her husband Jeffrey of Manchester; nine grandchildren, Logan and Cassidy Flor, Xavier and Lilliana Sarju, Kaleigh and Jamison Thereault, and Laitham, Annika, and Julia Arias; two sisters, Patty Demoro, and Kathy Harsch, both of Elmont, New York; three sisters-in-law, Claudette Jablonsky and her partner George Schnider of Stuart, Florida, Rose Flor of Elmont, New York, and Pam Bloor of Palm Beach, Florida; two brothers-in-law, Martin Hopper and his wife Karin of Florida, and Mark Hopper of Florida; and many nieces and nephews. Her family will receive friends for calling hours on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 from 5 – 8 p.m. at the Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home, 551 Talcottville Road (Route 83), Vernon. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, July 9th at 10 a.m. at St. Luke Church, 141 Maple Street, Ellington. Burial will follow in Ellington Center Cemetery. Memorial donations in her memory may be made to the Tuberous Sclerosis Alliance, 8737 Colesville Road, Suite 400, Silver Springs, MD 20910 or www.tsalliance.org
. For online condolences and guest book, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com