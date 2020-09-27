Peggy Joan Garrity, 68, of Simsbury, unexpectedly died Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at John Dempsey Hospital. She was born January 13, 1952 in Hartford, daughter of the late James Joseph and Florence (Peg) (Gad) Garrity. She graduated from Berkley Secretarial School in White Plains, NY and attended Central Connecticut State University. Peggy worked for the Aetna for 44 years. She was the project lead for their widely regarded African American History Calendar, annual reports and CEO external event requests. Peggy brought a unique and valuable perspective to her work. Her co-workers looked to her for the benefit of her insight and deep experience. Peggy was young at heart and always up for an adventure and a good time. She was able to travel to places that she loved, including visiting her ancestry home of Ireland on several occasions, with as many family members in tow as she could arrange. She loved going to New York City during the holidays with Patti to do her favorite activity: shopping. The itinerary was always a quick stop at Rock Center and St. Patrick's Cathedral, then spend the day at Macy's and Lord & Taylor, capped off with cocktails at The Warwick before jumping on the train home. Her nieces best remember her for weekend sleepovers when they were young where she spoiled them by bringing them shopping, taking them on fabulous vacations and introducing fine dining where they could order whatever they wanted off the menu. Her cheerful personality and generous heart always brought the family together at her home for holidays. Sitting around the dining table, she always asked about others and was genuinely interested to know what was going on in their lives. Peggy was so talented as well. She is best known to her family and friends for her extraordinary cooking and baking. Her famous chocolate chip cookies were her signature recipe. Along with cooking, she enjoyed gardening, sewing, taking walks, watching classic black and white movies and the occasional reality TV show and Broadway musicals (Jersey Boys was her favorite). She enjoyed volunteering at McLean in Simsbury and was a member of the Flower and Social Action Committees at St. Mary's Church in Simsbury. Most of all, Peggy loved spending time with her beloved family. Her grace and class was one of a kind. She is survived by her siblings, Patti Grace and husband Joe of Simsbury, Judy Kargle and husband Ray of Oakdale, PA, Joe Garrity and wife Barbara of Burlington, Dennis Garrity and wife Ann of Farmington and Mike Garrity of Torrington; her beloved nieces and nephews, Don Clifford and wife Carol of Sailsbury, NC, Brian Clifford and wife Sheri of Simsbury, Alisha Mayer and husband Chuck of North Granby, Jeffrey Kargle and wife Lori Demnyan of McDonald, PA, Jane Montanaro and husband Michael of Old Lyme, Gail Ross and husband Eric of Burlington, Sharon Zaleski and husband Dave of Burlington, Karen McCoubrey and husband Bill of New Hartford, Jennifer Kargle of Pittsburgh, PA and her great nieces and great nephews who she adored and in return loved Aunt Peggy, Megan Kraft and husband Freddie of Mooresville, NC, Caitlyn and Kelley Clifford of Simsbury, Enzo and Katie Farina of San Diego, CA, Shayuna and Josh Olson of Fredericksburg, VA, Taimah, Adahy and Theodore Williams of Pittsburgh, PA, Victoria and Caroline Montanaro, Loren and Olivia Ross, Ashley and Avery Zaleski, Liam and Kian McCoubrey. She will be missed by cousins and friends, especially Lenore and John. Her family will receive friends on Tuesday, September 29th from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the Vincent Funeral Home, 880 Hopmeadow Street in Simsbury. Funeral will be Wednesday, September 30th, 9:15 AM from the funeral home followed by a Mass of Christian, 10:00 AM at St. Mary's Church in Simsbury. Burial will follow in Simsbury Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Please visit Peggy's "Book of Memories" at www.vincentfuneralhome.com
for online tributes.